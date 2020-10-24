Kathleen A. “Kathy” Evans, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen A. “Kathy” Evans, 70, passed away suddenly early Thursday morning, October 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Kathy was born May 27, 1950 in Youngstown, and was a daughter of the late Francis Riley and Dorothy McMahan Riley. She was a 1969 graduate of Chaney High School and lived her life in this area.

Kathy taught in the Youngstown Head Start Program for over 20 years, and retired in 2009. After she retired, she taught part-time as a substitute teacher at the Rich Center and in Trumbull County.

Kathleen led a very active life. She attended St. Christine Church in Youngstown, loved baking and history, loved to read and she loved her pets. Always welcoming, she enjoyed the holidays and decorating, and she especially liked St. Patrick’s Day. She enjoyed the annual family trips to Geneva-on-the-Lake, antique and thrift stores, and she liked to ride on trains. Kathy loved and enjoyed her family and friends dearly, and was regarded as a “second mom” to everyone.

Kathy leaves two daughters, Erin Evans of Austintown and Brieanna Evans of Youngstown; two nephews, Sean and Michael Riley; two great-nieces, Bailey and Olivia; a great-nephew, Christian; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Riley of Austintown; many personal friends and friends of her daughters, who also became Kathy’s friends.

A brother, William Riley, is deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at St. Christine Church on South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown.

Committal services will follow the Mass and will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

If paying respects to the family or attending the Mass, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Kathy and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, due to Kathy’s sudden and unexpected passing, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

