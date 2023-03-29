YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Katherine “Kay” Borovitcky, 96, passed away Monday evening, March 27, 2023, at Hospice House.

Katherine was born September 23, 1926, in Vesta 6, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Charles and Anna Kravetz Pruznik.

She attended Centerville High School and graduated in 1945.

She moved to the Youngstown area in the late 1940’s where she met and married Stephen Borovitcky on May 2, 1953, and raised their three children.

Kay worked for General Electric at the Austintown Coil Plant and retired in 1989 after 25 years of service.

Katherine was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church and the St. Anne’s Guild. She was very active in her home parish and took part in making pierogi, kolachi, and holiday breads for many years.

Kay was very proud of her Ukrainian heritage and made sure she carried on the many traditions as she celebrated special occasions with her family.

Katherine leaves to cherish her memory, her two sons, Stephen (Patricia) Borovitcky of Boardman, Michael (Cheryl) Borovitcky of Boardman; five grandchildren, Michelle, Nicole, Donna (Christian), Stephanie (Casey), and Kevin (Ashley); six great grandchildren, Jackson, Ava, Jaycey, Peyton, Jagger, and Jordan; a sister, Vern Dancho of Smock, Pennsylvania, and many extended family members.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Borovitcky, her daughter Annie Borovitcky, as well as her four sisters, Ann, Mary, Julie, and Sophie and a brother John.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 11:15 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a prayer service will be held at 11:15 a.m.

Funeral services will take place at 12 Noon, at St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church 4310 Kirk Rd. in Austintown.

Internment will follow at Calvary Cemetery where Kay will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband.

In lieu of flowers, Kay’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice House 9803 Sharrott Rd., Poland, Ohio 44514.

“Vichnaya Pamyat, Dear Katherine!”

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.