CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine J. “Kay” Novicky, 97, passed away Tuesday morning, November 21, 2023, at The Inn at Ironwood after a long and fruitful life.

Katherine was born May 17, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Agnes Hannigan Hoover and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1944 graduate of Chaney High School.

As a member of The Greatest Generation, Kay worked as a crane operator at McDonald Steel for many years and worked in the Mahoning County Treasurer’s office for 20 years before she retired as a Deputy Treasurer in 1987.

Mrs. Novicky was a member of St. Christine Church, a member of the American Businesswomen’s Association, a member of the Public Employees Retirement System, a lifelong member of the Youngstown Saxon Club and an auxiliary member of the China-Burma-India Veterans Association since 1961.

Kay enjoyed traveling, spending her winters in Lake Havasu City, Arizona and even visited European countries, including six trips to Ireland. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and had the “Luck O’ the Irish,” especially on her frequent trips to the casino. Kay also enjoyed reading and playing cards. Most of all, Kay loved her family and will always be remembered for her amazing sense of humor and the love and care that she extended to her family. She truly enjoyed being surrounded by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Katherine leaves to forever cherish her memory her four sons, James (Patty) Novicky of Austintown, Jack (Suzanne) Novicky of New Middletown, Robert Novicky of Port Orchard, Washington and Lawrence (Kathy) Novicky of Davidsonville, Maryland; three daughters, Peggy (Carole) Novicky of Canfield, Theresa Novicky of Largo, Florida and Mary Kay Cancelli of Northfield; 20 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.

Her husband of 49 years, John T. Novicky, whom she married January 26, 1946, passed away September 23, 1995.

Three sons, Thomas P. Novicky, Charles Novicky and David W. Novicky, a daughter-in-law, Claudette Novicky, two great grandchildren, six siblings, Lucille Johnston, Frank Hoover, Raymond Hoover, Bernard Hoover, Rita Whitehouse and JoAnne O’Neill, and her loving companion, John Sefcik, also preceded Kay in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 27, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH, 44509

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church 3645 South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown where Kay will be laid to rest beside her husband and three sons.

In lieu of flowers, Kay’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Kay’s memory.

Kay’s family would like to extend a heartfelt and sincere thank you to the staff at the Inn at Ironwood for their love and compassion, especially Linda who was like family. Kay’s family is also extremely grateful to Patriot Hospice, especially Mo for the end-of-life care.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.