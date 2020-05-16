Katherine J. Domenik Kendall, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyvalleyTributes) – Katherine J. Kendall, 99, of Ironwood Inn Assisted Living, passed away late Mother’s Day evening, May 10, 2020 at Beeghly Oaks in Boardman after a long and fulfilling life.

Katherine was born September 9, 1920, in Youngstown and was the daughter of the late Stephen and Amelia Soos Domenik. She lived most of her life on Youngstown’s west side and later in Austintown.

She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.

Katherine devoted her life to family, caring for them in all ways. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and at various church gatherings and also playing Scrabble with her family and especially with her husband, Peter. She was a wonderful homemaker who particularly loved cooking and baking her family favorites.

Katherine will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her. She would have celebrated her 100th birthday in September.

Katherine leaves her children, Kathy Kendall (John Caputo) of Canfield, Adrienne Husum of Medford, Oregon, Karen (Chris) Towne of Freedom, Pennsylvania and Ken Kendall of Elkhart, Indiana; a daughter-in-law, Louise Kendall (Ron) Eyster of Summerfield, Florida; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Kendall’s beloved husband of 62 years, Peter M. Kendall, whom she married April 13, 1940, passed away February 8, 2003. A son, Ronald Kendall, also passed away in 2003. Nine brothers and sisters are also deceased.

There will be no calling hours or public services.

Private committal will take place at Calvary Cemetery, where Katherine will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

