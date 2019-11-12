Katherine F. “Kay” Joachim, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine F. Joachim, 94, passed away peacefully Monday morning, November 11, 2019, at her home at The Inn at Christine Valley.

Katherine was born December 12, 1924 in Powhatan Point and was a daughter of the late John and Katherine Verbanich Tonkovich.

She came to this area after graduating in 1942 from Bessemer High School in Pennsylvania and was a 1943 graduate of Youngstown Business College.

Kay then worked as a secretary for Youngstown Sheet & Tube and later worked in the office at J.C. Penney, retiring after 20 years.

Kay was a member of St. Christine Church in Youngstown.

She was also a member of the Od Srca Tamburitzans at the St. George Croatian Lodge in Youngstown.

Mrs. Joachim enjoyed playing bridge and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. She loved cooking and baking and home was very important to her. She was also very “crafty” and enjoyed sewing and crocheting.

Her husband of 53 years, Norman E. Joachim, whom she married August 23, 1952, passed away December 24, 2005.

Kay leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Marilyn (Jack) Melena of Maineville and Lorraine Childers of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Michael Melena, Dan Melena, Elizabeth (Nick) Daumann, Chris Childers and Katie Childers; a great-grandson, Caleb Childers and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, a sister, Staphie Hendershot and a brother, John Tonkovich, preceded Kay in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church on South Schenley Avenue.

Interment will take place at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Katherine will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Kay’s family would like to thank the staff at the Inn at Christine Valley and thanks to Dr. Glenn Novak, for the kindness shown and care given to Kay during her time there.

