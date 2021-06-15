Karen Snyder, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Snyder, 69, passed away Saturday morning, June 12, 2021, at her home following a short and difficult struggle with cancer.

Karen was born April 6, 1952, in Chicago and was the daughter of the late Arthur and Sophie Frankovic O’Gara.

She came to Youngstown as a young woman in 1972 after her marriage, raised her family and later attended nursing school and Kent State University.

Karen worked many jobs to support her family and most notably she loved her work as a chiropractor’s assistant, where she met and made many friends.

Karen enjoyed reading, music, cooking and gardening. She liked being outdoors, walking in the woods and visiting parks and she loved the time she spent with her family.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Karen leaves to cherish her memory three children, Eric Snyder (Gina Dereno) of Columbus, Daniel Snyder of Columbus and Michelle (Joe) Sinkovich of North Jackson; Keith O’Gara, who was like a son to her; her husband, Raymond Snyder; four grandchildren, Synleah, Leia, Kyle and Hannah; a brother, Ken O’Gara of Arizona; many extended family members and many friends.

Besides her parents, two loving brothers, Ed and Alan O’Gara, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown. If unable to pay respects in person, please keep Karen and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.