AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen A. Blake Olinik, 75, passed away Thursday evening, April 7, 2022 at her home, following a brief illness.

Karen was born December 11, 1946, in New Albany, Indiana, a daughter of the late Harold H. and Esther Andrews Blake and came to the area in 1970.

She was a graduate of New Albany High School and attended Asbury College in Indiana.

Karen worked as an accounts payable clerk with the PharMor Company until its closing in 1984. She later went to work at Glorious Homes Waterproofing.

Karen truly loved being a wife, mother and grandmother and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 51 years, George Olinik, whom she married September 19, 1970; her son, Christopher G. (Kristy) Olinik of Austintown; five grandchildren, Austin, Brianna, Kayla, Karly and Christopher and many extended family members.

A brother, Tim L. Blake and a sister, Phyllis Blake preceded Karen in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects and celebrate Karen’s life from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m.

