June J. Day, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June J. Day, 83, passed away Thursday evening, June 10, 2021, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her family.

June was born August 3, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Martin and June Fitch Washington and was a lifelong area resident.

June worked for truenorth in Hubbard for over 20 years, retiring in 2016.

Mrs. Day was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Girard.

She greatly enjoyed gambling, playing bingo and playing cards with her friends. Most of all, June loved her grandchildren and she enjoyed spoiling them and taking trips with them.

June leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Christine Day and Theresa Herrick of Girard; her son, Thomas E. (Rose) Day of Ellsworth; 11 grandchildren, Tim (Amanda) Day, Mark (Jen) Day, Cristen (Darren) Brush, Amanda (Eric) Markle, James “Bo” (Brittny) Herrick, Maci Herrick (Vince Russo), Jessica Stephany, Tyler Stephany, Daniel Herrick, Dylan Herrick and Bryce Grimm; 15 great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Amelia, Aubrielle, Adeline, Grace, Elliot, Anneliese, Mark, Luke, Adam, Kaiden, Olivia, Marissa, Tim and Mason; four great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Carol Washington and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

June will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 47 years, Manuel C. Day, whom she married on August 27, 1955, passed away on December 21, 2002.

Besides her husband; a daughter, Janice Stephany; a son, Timothy Day; a grandson, Nicholas T. Herrick; a sister, Ina Blazek; a brother, Martin Washington and a son-in-law, Larry Stephany, Jr., also preceded June in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 14, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 South State Street, Girard.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, at the funeral home.

To those unable to pay their respects in person or are uncomfortable doing so, please keep June and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will follow the funeral home services and will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown, where June will be laid to rest next to her husband.

June’s favorite color was purple and she asked, prior to her death, that those who attend the visitation and funeral services to please wear something purple in her memory and to celebrate her life. Any tears should be “tears of joy” instead of sadness. June was ready to be with the Lord, her husband and her family and she hoped that her life brought some happiness and joy to those that knew her.

