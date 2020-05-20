Julie J. Dell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julie J. Dell, 94, formerly of Park Circle Drive in Liberty Township, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, May 16, 2020, at Canfield Place after a long and fulfilling life.

Julie was born July 19, 1925, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John Murk and Catherine Markovitz Murk and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of St. Stanislaus Parochial School in Youngstown and of Woodrow Wilson High School in Youngstown.

During World War II, Julie worked at Republic Steel making tank liners and is recognized on the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. for her contribution. Mrs. Dell later worked at McKelvey’s Department Store in the women’s clothing department, where she also did some modeling.

A selfless and devoted wife and mother, Julie enjoyed the time she spent raising and caring for her family.

She was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Mrs. Dell leaves to cherish her memory her twin children, Kathleen of Canfield and Raymond of Texas; a sister, Frances Thompson of Vienna; special neighbors, Linda and Joe Barnot and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Julie will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, Raymond P. Dell, whom she married September 12, 1959, passed away July 20, 1988.

Due to the current virus pandemic, private services will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

Private committal services will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Julie will be laid to rest next to her husband.

