Julianna M. Pieton Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julianna M. Pieton, 69, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, June 23, 2019, at University Hospitals in Cleveland.

Julianna was born October 23, 1949, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John S., Sr. and Pauline Skruck Pieton and lived in this area most of her life.

She was a graduate of Ursuline High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Art from Mercyhurst College.

Julianna worked for DeRose Galleries in New Jersey as an interior decorator.

She was a member of the Interior Designers Society and served as vice-president of the organization for two years.

She had an excellent eye for design and liked to “make things pretty”. She enjoyed jazz music, old movies, history and reading.

Julianna leaves her sister, Dolores Pieton of North Lima; her brother, James L. Pieton of Niles and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, a brother, John S. Pieton, Jr. and a sister, Pauline Hunter, are deceased.

Per Julianna’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

