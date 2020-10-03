Julia Garcia, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia Garcia, 97, of the city’s East Side, passed away peacefully early Thursday evening, October 1, 2020, at Hospice House in North Lima.

Julia was born May 22, 1923, in the Dominican Republic and was a daughter of the late Nepolmuno and Maria Abreu Nunez. She came to America and New York City in 1962 and then to Youngstown in 1990.

Mrs. Garcia will always be remembered as “the ultimate homemaker” by her family and she dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for each of them.

Outside the home, Julia also worked as a talented seamstress for many years and sewed curtains and costumes for many Broadway shows during her time living in New York.

She enjoyed cooking and gardening and was an “all-around grandma” to everyone who knew her.

Mrs. Garcia was of the Catholic faith.

Julia leaves two children, Antonio Garcia, Sr. of Youngstown and Milargros Garcia of Boardman; two grandchildren, Antonio, Jr. (Tamara) Garcia and Wendy Garcia, both of Miami, Florida; four great-grandchildren, Sienna, Antonia, Daryl and Darile Garcia; many extended family members in the Dominican Republic.

Julia’s husband of nearly 66 years, Guillermo Garcia, whom she married April 24, 1944, passed away February 7, 2010. Two children, Guillermo Garcia, Jr. and Liza Garcia, are also deceased.

There will be no public calling hours or services but a private memorial service will be held at a later date, and Julia will be laid to rest among family members in her native Dominican Republic.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

To send flowers to Julia’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: