Julia E. Ivanisin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia E. Ivanisin, 99, formerly of Youngstown, Poland, Girard and Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Monday morning, November 23, 2020 at Pruitt Health Care in South Carolina after a long and fulfilling life.

Julia was born November 7, 1921 in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late Frank and Victoria Zebracki Kaminski. She graduated from South High School and lived in this area nearly all of her life and moved to Conway, South Carolina in 2013.

She was a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family. She also worked outside the home as a nurse’s aide for 14 years at Little Forest Medical Center, retiring in 1981.

A devout Catholic, Julia was a member of St. Stanislaus Church in Youngstown, where she belonged to the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild and the Altar & Rosary Society. More recently, Mrs. Ivanisin was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Julia was also a member of CWV Post No. 1222 Ladies’ Auxiliary.

She leaves her daughter, Dolores (Gary) Rostron of Conway; a son, Gregory (Susan) Ivanisin of Hubbard; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Mary Pustay of Ravenna.

Her husband of 31 years, Stanley J. Ivanisin, whom she married July 25, 1945, passed away September 8, 1976. Two sons, Karl and Brian Ivanisin; an infant daughter, Mary Anne Ivanisin; six brothers, Edward, Joseph, Stanley, John, Walter and Francis Kaminski; a great-grandson and a sister, Nellie Kaminski, are also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Rose Church, 48 E Main Street, Girard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. The services will be live-streamed and will be available 30 minutes before the beginning of the service through this website.

If paying respects to the family at the church, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines.

To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Julia and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

To send flowers to Julia’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.