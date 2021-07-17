Judith M. Webber, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith M. “Judi” Webber, 76, of the city’s West Side, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday, July 15, 2021, at her home.

Judi was born August 17, 1944, in Youngstown and was the daughter of the late Robert and Lila Pearson Werden. She lived most of her life in this area.

She was a 1962 graduate of Ursuline High School and was dedicated to raising and caring for her family. Additionally, Judi worked at Easco Aluminum as a crane operator and for Jenkins Homes as the Property Manager.

Judi was a woman who celebrated her great faith and was an active, longtime member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown. She volunteered as a CCD instructor for more than 25 years and taught and guided hundreds of children in the Sacrament of Holy Eucharist. She also participated in and sponsored candidates through the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) program.

She will always be remembered as a woman of many talents with a sense of humor that could lighten any situation. Spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, was what she loved the most, although being a Pittsburgh Steelers fan was a close second.

Her husband, James L. “Jim” Webber, whom she married July 7, 1973, passed away October 24, 2006.

She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Deborah R. (Louis) Alaimo of Tennessee, Vikki Lynn (Timothy) Cunningham of Boardman and Jamie L. (James) Wilson of Wadsworth; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, with another on the way.

Judi will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends may call from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the funeral home, followed by a procession to St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, where Judy will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Jim.

