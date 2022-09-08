MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith M. Edwards, 85, passed away Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness.

Judith was born December 17, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John F. Peskor, Sr. and Margaret Stanislaw Peskor and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1954 graduate of Chaney High School and subsequently attended Choffin Career and Technical Center where she studied nursing and earned a practical nursing diploma.

Judy then became a licensed practical nurse and worked at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for 28 years, retiring in 2001.

She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McDonald.

Judy enjoyed visiting Mountaineer Racetrack, trips to the casino and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians. She was also a fabulous cook and baker but most of all, Judy enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, five children, Robert Luke Edwards of McDonald, Loretta (Terry) Puet of Vienna, Benjamin R. (Bobbi) Edwards of McDonald, Casey J. (Irene) Edwards of Youngstown and Matthew M. (Rebecca) Edwards of Howland; 11 grandchildren, Michael and Lisa Edwards, John and Justin (Jessica) Edwards, Marian, Jenni, Brad and Connor Puet, Andrea Edwards, Logan Edwards and Grace Edwards; four great-grandchildren, Gryphon, Mila, Haley and Justin; a brother, Bill (Annette) Peskor of Eugene, Oregon and many extended family members and friends.

Judy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Family and friends may gather again from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the funeral home where funeral services will begin at 12:15 p.m. and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 618 Ohio Avenue, McDonald.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, Judy’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McDonald in Judy’s memory.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.