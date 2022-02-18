YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Lynn Trickett, 75, of the city’s west side, passed away Tuesday evening, February 15, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with her children lovingly at her side.

Judith, who was affectionately known as Judy, was born December 10, 1946, in Warren, a daughter of the late John and Cathryn Cooke Shea and was a lifelong west side resident.

She was a 1965 graduate of Chaney High School.

She worked for various car dealerships throughout the area since the 1960s. Most recently, Judy worked as the office manager for Westgate Ford Truck Sales for 20 years, retiring in 2011.

Judy was a devout Christian and had a deep love for Jesus. She was a member of Victory Christian Center in Coitsville and was a member of the church choir and church drama ministry for many years.

Her family was everything to her and she truly loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory, three children, Jason Trickett of Youngstown, Justin Trickett of Mineral Ridge and Jessica Trickett of Youngstown and two grandchildren, Leah and Connor Trickett.

A brother, Gary Shea and two sisters, Leah Shea and Michelle Carr, preceded Judy in death.

Family and friends may gather to celebrate Judy’s life from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 20 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.