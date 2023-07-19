AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith L. McIntyre, 82, passed away Monday morning, July 17, 2023, at Austinwoods following a lengthy illness.

Judith was born February 21, 1941, in Sistersville, West Virginia, a daughter of the late George and Bernadine Berkhimer McGrath and came to the Youngstown area as a child.

She was a 1959 graduate of East High School.

She worked as a secretary in the Austintown School System for 30 years before retiring in the early 2000s.

Judy was a member of the East High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee, she frequently helped on the High School Reunion Committee and was involved with many activities with the Ohio Association of Public School Employees.

She enjoyed tending to her flowers and was very fond of animals. Judy also enjoyed baking and will always be remembered for her delicious apple pies and chocolate cakes.

Judy leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Beth McIntyre of Austintown, with whom she made her home; her son, John McIntyre of Boardman; a sister, Mary Breckner of McDonald and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

A sister, Nancy Yancar, preceded Judy in death.

Family and friends may call from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 1:30 p.m.

Private interment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown on Monday, July 24, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, Judy’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to New Lease on Life Animal Rescue and Adoption Service, 2773 E. Midlothian Blvd., Struthers.

