LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Herbert, 81, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Judith was born June 24, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Stella Radkoski Mang and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1959 graduate of East High School and devoted her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Judy also worked outside the home at Brown’s Drug Store and Lake Milton Nursing Home for several years.

Judy was of the Lutheran faith and a member of the Saxon Club.

She enjoyed spending time with her dogs and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Judith is survived by her two sons, William J. Herbert of Warren and Robert John (Michelle) Herbert of Newton Falls; a brother, John (Cynthia) Mang of Austintown and two grandchildren, Brandon and Alicia.

Her husband of 58 years, William Roy Herbert, whom she married April 8, 1961, died December 16, 2019.

A grandson, Robert John Herbert, Jr. is also deceased.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 12:30 p.m.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown where Judy will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, William.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.