Judith Ann DePasco Grinstead, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann DePasco Grinstead, 68, passed away Friday afternoon, October 25, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness.

Judith was born in Youngstown on November 16, 1950 and was the daughter of the late John DePasco and Blanche Babola DePasco. She lived her life in this area.

She was a 1969 Ursuline High School graduate and a member of St. Dominic Church in Youngstown.

Judy graduated from the Lewis Weinberger Hill Beauty School on Market Street and worked for in the telecommunications industry for various local companies for 20 years.

Mrs. Grinstead loved animals and enjoyed watching all sports. She loved spending time with her family and she especially enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Julie Grinstead Faber, with whom she shared her home; two sons, Robert A. DelSignore of Boardman and Mark E. Grinstead (Rochelle Terlecky) of New Springfield; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sandy Blazina of Bonita Springs, Florida, Mary Ann Sandquist of Austintown and Carmella DePasco of Niles and a brother, Ralph (Mary Helen) DePasco of Louisville, Kentucky.

Judy’s husband, Terry B. Grinstead, Sr., whom she married June 21, 1971, passed away June 22, 2007. Besides her husband, a son, Terry B. Grinstead, Jr.; a son-in-law, Dale Faber and a brother, John DePasco, Jr., are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 4, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Judy’s family suggests that anyone wishing to wishing to make a memorial contribution, do so by donating to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

