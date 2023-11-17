AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Mae Tolle, 81, passed away early Tuesday morning, November 14, 2023, in the comfort of her home, following a lengthy illness.

Joyce was born April 30, 1942, in Rumford, Maine, a daughter of the late Frank and Doris Young Kidder and came to the Youngstown area in 1966.

Joyce was a dedicated wife and mother and briefly worked outside the home at several nursing homes throughout the valley in the activity department.

Mrs. Tolle was a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church.

She loved to sew and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joyce leaves to forever cherish her memory her five children, Debbie (Dave) Fellows of Austintown, Richard L. Tolle, Jr. of Warren, DeLayne (Steve) Medovich of Austintown, Daniel Tolle of Austintown and Darra Tolle (Dave Szkoda) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Dana Fellows, Eric Tolle, Michael Tolle, Dakota (Britnee) Ledsome, Hunter Ledsome, Catlin Tolle and Emily Miller; seven great-grandchildren, Lacey, Dakota, Jr., Aida, Noah, Michael, Kenslee and Isiah; three sisters, Judith Hogan of Bangor, Maine, Janice (George) Crouse of Brewer, Maine and Jean (Tom) Martin of Brewer, Maine and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Joyce will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 59 years, Richard L. Tolle, whom she married August 19, 1959, passed away February 25, 2018.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 5:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman where Joyce will be laid to rest with her beloved husband.

