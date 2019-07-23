Joyce M. Yankowski, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, at Canfield United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Abby Auman, for Joyce Marie Macovitz Yankowski, 67, wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend to all, who died peacefully in her sleep late Sunday morning, July 21, 2019, at Hospice House following a year-long battle with cancer.



Joyce was born October 7, 1951, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William A. Macovitz and Barbara J. Boland Macovitz and lived in Canfield for the past 32 years.

She graduated from Wilson High School in 1969 and worked at the Moyer Pants Factory early in her work life and she then became the bookkeeper for 13 years at Multi-Temp Refrigeration, Inc., which she owned with her husband. Mrs. Yankowski retired from business in 1998 to become a full-time domestic engineer.

In her youth, Joyce was a Blue Bird, a Brownie and a Girl Scout and got great pleasure out of being a school crossing patrol guard as a young girl. In her teens, she was a volunteer Candy Striper at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Growing up her nickname was “Mouse” but that all changed when she “came out of her shell.” As everyone knew she was far from quiet.

Joyce enjoyed motorcycle riding with her husband in their early years together, driving her Corvette, camping and fishing at the couples’ place at Lakeside Campground and of course, jet skiing. Travel was a great enjoyment for her and she went on 13 cruises and numerous winter trips to her favorite state, Florida. She loved being outdoors, working in the yard, planting flowers and enjoying an occasional dip in the pool on a hot day. She loved all types of music from country (Jason Aldean being her favorite) to pop and rock, always being up on the latest music. A huge Beatles fan growing up, she loved Paul McCartney. Joyce enjoyed decorating the house inside and out for every holiday, although Christmas was her favorite. She especially loved having the family Christmas Eve party that everyone will greatly miss her hosting. She also enjoyed doing crafts and had a keen eye for decorating. She had a passion for cooking and baking and tried many recipes from the internet and her collection of cookbooks. Besides cooking her favorite ethnic Polish dishes, which were enjoyed by all, everyone loved her “Famous Meatloaf.”

As a Libra, she always looked at both sides of every situation, good and bad, giving the benefit of doubt were needed. As a proud and devoted mother and grandmother she was always there to give advice and guidance, whether asked for or not but with everyone’s best interest at heart. She had a great love for her daughter and grandson, Stacey and Dylan and was a big influence in their upbringing.

Joyce was always very kind and generous to all, never losing touch of her humble beginnings and she always enjoyed sharing with friends, family, and strangers. She loved animals and greatly enjoyed Bailey and Velvet, her black labs; Jesse, the Golden Retriever and Ripley, the Bishon, among others who she is happily reunited with now in Heaven.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 45 years, Gary S. Yankowski, whom she married October 6, 1973; her daughter, Stacey M. (Jerome) Varga of Boardman; her grandson, Dylan S. Yankowski (Ed Marshall) of Canfield; brothers, Gary Macovitz of North Carolina and David Macovitz of Struthers and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, July 24, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Family and friends may also call Thursday, July 25, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Canfield United Methodist Church, where services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow the church service and will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

A big “Thank You” from Joyce’s family to all the doctors and staff at the Hope Center in Boardman, for the kindness shown and care given to Joyce throughout her journey, along with the awesome nurses on 4 South at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and the nurses and care givers at Hospice House.

Joyce’s family asks that in her memory and to honor her, mourners spend quality time with family, children, grandchildren and dear friends and to extend kindness to strangers and strive to be the high point in someone’s day.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 24 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.