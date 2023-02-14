AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce M. Skodacek, 66, passed away Monday morning, February 13, 2023, at Hospice House after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday, February 1.

Joyce was born August 15, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Robert Miller and Twila Shuster Miller and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1974 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

In her younger days she worked for PharMor for 15 years. More recently, Joyce worked as a medical assistant for Dr. Mitchell Dalvin in Austintown for the past 29 years.

Mrs. Skodacek was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.

Joyce enjoyed fishing, outdoor activities, bowling, playing Texas Hold’em Poker and visiting casinos. Most of all, she enjoyed sharing her life with her family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 32 years, Stephen J. Skodacek, whom she married September 15, 1990; two sisters, Nancy (Richard) Yuschak of Austintown and her twin, Judy (Michael) Skelly of Austintown; nephews, Jason Yuschak and Jeffrey Yuschak and many nieces and nephews on the Skodacek side of the family including Viki Stoops, who dedicated her time and talent to help care for Joyce during her illness.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Joyce’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to either Hospice House or Zion Lutheran Church in Joyce’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

