YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce E. Griffith, 85, formerly of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, in her sleep, Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022, at Briarfield Manor.

Joyce was born April 9, 1937, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph Allison and Marian Arkwright Allison and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1955 graduate of Ursuline High School and dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Joyce also worked outside the home as a scanner at Falcon Transport and as an independent caregiver for the elderly.

Joyce will always be remembered by her family and friends as an excellent baker, and especially remembered for her assortment of pies at her annual Thanksgiving dinners.

She dearly loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them.

Joyce is survived by her five children, Laura Jo (Stephen) McKinley of Summerville, Tennessee, Betty Ann Luther of Columbus, Robert E. (Aline) Luther, Jr., of Pensacola, Florida, Theresa Lynn Luther (Don Janesh) of Boardman and Daniel Vincent Luther of Cincinnati; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Joseph (Marcia) Allison of Poland, James (Judith) Allison of Cleveland and Mark (Wendy) Allison of Canfield; two sisters, Judith Allison Luther (Sonny Lazar) of Youngstown and Marion (Jeff) Schwarm of Girard, and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Joyce will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A daughter, Susan Klingensmith, a sister, Angela Rodney and a brother, William Allison preceded Joyce in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a memorial service will take place at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Joyce’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Kinnick Funeral Home to assist with final expenses.

