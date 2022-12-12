AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce D. Haydu, 90, formerly of Youngstown’s west side, passed away peacefully, Friday morning, December 9, 2022, at Windsor House of Canfield with her family by her side.

Joyce was born June 9, 1932, in Columbiana, a daughter of the late Howard G. Forney and LaVerne A. Huxley Forney Teno.

Joyce attended Chaney High School and worked at Packard Electric in Warren prior to her marriage.

She dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family and also worked part time as a seamstress at Brentwood Originals.

Mrs. Haydu was a lifelong member of the former St. George Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown, where she was a member of the St. George Ladies Guild. Joyce was very active in many church functions and she prepared and served meals for many events held in the church social hall and she also ran the weekly Friday night bingo for many years.

While her children were young, Joyce was active with the St. George Youth Group and was also a Bluebird and Campfire Girl troop leader.

Joyce was a 50 plus year member of the Mahoning Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and was a charter member of the Tjaatje DeWitt Chapter of the National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century, organizations in which she served on many committees and held several different positions on both a state and local level.

Mrs. Haydu was also a member of the Spencer Family association and is a direct descendant (on the sides of both parents) to the early settlers in the 13 colonies, circa 1600-1700, which she discovered through her many years of genealogy research.

Joyce leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter, Karen (Chris) Beil of New Springfield; grandchildren, Aaron (Stephanie) Miller and Tara (Danny) Nguyen; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Gavin Miller, Haley Buss and Benjamin and Breanna Triola; a daughter, Nancy Mashiska of Austintown; grandchildren, Vincent (Elizabeth) Conglose and Dominic Mashiska; great-grandchildren, Vinny “Little Mikey” Conglose and Bella Conglose; a son, Robert (Vicki) Haydu of Girard; grandchildren, Nicholas Haydu and Taylor (Kyle) Buser and great-grandchildren, Kaden, Kinsley and Kameron Buser and many extended family members.

Joyce will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 65 years, John J. Haydu, Jr., whom she married May 7, 1955, died January 26, 2021.

Besides her parents, an identical twin sister, Joann F. Cook, also preceded Joyce in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 356 S. Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Committal services will follow the church service and will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

