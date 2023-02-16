MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Arlene Holmes, 76, passed away unexpectedly, Monday evening, February 13, 2023, at her home.

Joyce, who was known to many as Arlene, was born February 4, 1947, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late David and Lois Colkitt Barnett and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1965 graduate of Girard High School.

In her younger days, Arlene worked for Packard Electric in Warren where she met her future husband, Jim Holmes. The couple married August 15, 1970. After her marriage, Arlene dedicated her adult life to raising and lovingly caring for her family.

She truly loved her family, especially her granddaughters, who affectionately called her “Yaya”. Arlene enjoyed attending family “get togethers” and attending her granddaughters extra curricular activities, as she enjoyed their company immensely. She also enjoyed the monthly social with her high school club girls which she attended for many years.

Arlene was a lifetime member of Four Mile Run Christian Church in Austintown.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 52 years, Jim Holmes; a son, Kevin (Sarah) Holmes of Boardman; a daughter, Kelly (AJ) Ylonen of Mineral Ridge; four grandchildren, Maddy, Alyssa, Presley and Peyton and a brother-in-law, Mark Patterson of Niles.

A sister, Kathleen Patterson, preceded Arlene in death.

Family and friends may pay respects from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 12:30 p.m.

Interment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

Arlene will always be remembered by family and friends as a kind and giving lady who cared dearly for others. Her final gift being the gift of life through organ donation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Four Mile Run Christian Church, 701 N. Four Mile Run Road, Austintown, OH 44515 in Arlene’s memory.

“Forever Our Queen”

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.