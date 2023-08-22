YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joshua L. Frenzel passed away after an unexpected illness at the age of 28 on Friday, August 18, 2023, at his home.

Joshua was born December 5, 1994, in Youngstown. He was the cherished son of Erik L. Frenzel and Christine C. Honthy Frenzel, and a lifelong area resident.

He was a 2013 graduate of Canfield High School and an accomplished student at Youngstown State University.

Joshua worked various jobs throughout the Valley but found his passion at St. Brendan Church where he currently worked in maintenance. Joshua truly enjoyed his time at the church, as well as the attached school where he was loved by all who knew him. He held an unexpected and powerful connection with the students at Summit Academy and made an amazing impact on all who met him.

Joshua was known by all as a kind, loving and gentle soul. He had a deep and spiritual connection with God and held strong Christian values that came to light early in his childhood. He made an impact on so many and spread the message of Christ in his own special way.

Joshua enjoyed the outdoors, bonfires and cutting grass. He enjoyed video games, listening to 80’s music and loved children and animals. Joshua was a devoted caretaker to his family and enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends.

Joshua leaves to forever cherish his memory, his parents, Erik and Christine Frenzel of Youngstown; three sisters, Jessica (Jacob) Brothers of Canfield, Julia Frenzel (Jared Rohm) of Lisbon and Jenna Frenzel (Jack Kerr) of Canfield; many aunts and uncles, Kimberly Frenzel (Jarda Juza), Suzanne (Charles) Troll, Joseph (Laureen) Honthy, Stephen (Dawn) Honthy, Timothy Honthy, Gregory Honthy, Scott Honthy, Jennifer (David) Pugh, Heidi (Daniel) Marciniak, and Jonathan Honthy, as well as many cousins, extended family members and friends.

Joshua’s memory will live in their hearts and he will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Preceding Joshua in death are a sister, baby Joy Mary Frenzel; grandparents, Barbara and Werner Frenzel; grandparents, Carol and Lee Honthy; his uncle, Kurt Frenzel; his cousin and dear friend, Jeremiah Honthy and his cousin, Logan Frankos.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated by Father Steven Agostino at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Due to Josh’s unexpected death, his family suggests memorial contributions be made to help the family with final expenses via the Joshua Frenzel and Family Funeral Expenses gofundme page https://www.gofundme.com/f/joshua-frenzel-family-funeral-expenses

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.