Josephine “Pippin” Krygowski, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Krygowski, 101, formerly of Morris Avenue, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland following a long and fulfilling life.

Josephine, who was affectionately known as “Pippin” to many, was born March 14, 1919, in Girard. She was a daughter of the late Antonio and Euphemia Carusone Parillo and was a lifelong resident of Girard.

She worked at Niles Steel Products during World War II and then dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family. Pippin volunteered in the St. Rose School cafeteria where her children went to school and later in life, she worked at King’s Department Store as manager of the record department.

Pippin lived her life with strong Catholic faith and prayed the rosary daily, when she was able. She was a lifelong member of St. Rose Church in Girard and was also a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society and volunteered in their kitchen.

Mrs. Krygowski enjoyed participating in bowling and bocce. She enjoyed dancing, especially polka dancing every Saturday night with her late husband, Bob, at Kuzman’s Dance Hall. After retirement, Josephine and her husband would travel to Las Vegas every year and to Houston to visit their son when he lived there. Pippin always kept true to her roots and enjoyed making traditional Italian food for the holidays with her cooking and most of all, her baking, which she enjoyed the most. She enjoyed sewing and made clothes for her daughter’s baby dolls, which her daughter still treasures. She also enjoyed crocheting, and would always share her creations with her family.

Most of all, Pippin enjoyed her family and the special caring and teasing relationship with her son-in-law, Phillip. Pippin was also proud to be the first one in her family to become a member of the “100 years club.”

A wonderful wife and mother to her family, she was always known as a strong, loving and giving person throughout her life and had a special spark to her personality. Pippin leaves to cherish her memory her son, Ronald Krygowski; her daughter, Andrea (Phillip) Beck and many nieces and nephews, who will treasure their own special memories of her.

Pippin’s husband of nearly 48 years, Robert “Bob” Krygowski, whom she married July 31, 1948, passed away July 23, 1996.

Besides her husband, four sisters, Marie Tascione, Rachel Potknicky, Jean Raniol and Angeline Pecorelli and a brother, Anthony Parillo, Sr., preceded Josephine in death.

Family and friends may gather from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Due to the current virus pandemic, everyone is encouraged to practice social distancing while visiting the family and while gathering in the church.

Entombment will follow the Mass and will be at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, where Josephine will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.



Josephine’s family thanks the doctors, nurses, caregivers and staff at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland for the kindness shown and care given to Josephine during her stay there.

