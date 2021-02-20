Josephine M. Palmer Rossi, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine M. Palmer Rossi, 95, died Saturday, February 13, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Josephine was born October 12, 1925 in Girard, a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Perry Palmer and was a 1944 graduate of Girard High School.

She married Thomas A. Rossi, Sr. on February 12, 1949 at St. Rose Church in Girard and the couple enjoyed 58 happy years together until his death on April 13, 2007.

For 55 years she was the secretary-treasurer for Herman Rossi & Sons, Inc. Previously she worked at Marvel Pastry Shoppe in Warren, was a waitress at the Fiesta Restaurant in Girard, was a nurse’s aide at St. Elizabeth Hospital and during the last year of World War II, she made shell casings at Mullins Manufacturing Corp.

Mrs. Rossi was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish in Niles where she volunteered at bingo during the festivals. She was also a Mobile Meals volunteer, was active in the Women’s Auxiliary of the Dewitt McConnell American Legion Post No. 235 of Girard, was a member of the Bagnoli Club, the Catholic Women’s Guild and SCOPE’s Quilting Group in Niles.

She enjoyed gardening, baking, canning, hooked-rug making, working puzzles and playing bingo. She made lovely quilts, which many of her friends and relatives received as gifts.

Josephine leaves two daughters, Susan M. Rossi-Wilcox and Helen M. (Nick) DeMaiolo; two granddaughters, Rachel (Lamont) Williams and Julie (Robb White) DePasquale; two great-granddaughters, Desaree DePasquale and Zia Williams; two great-great-grandchildren, Romeo and Harmony DePasquale; a brother-in-law, Carmen Rossi and many nieces and nephews.

Beside her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas A. Rossi, Jr.; her sisters, Priscilla Kordic, Elizabeth DelGenio, Gloria Dutton and Louise Martin and a baby brother, John Palmer.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there were no calling hours, and a private Mass of Christian Burial for the immediate family was held at St. Rose Church.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Josephine’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown OH 44512.

