LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Wroblewski Gabanyic, 78, passed away peacefully, Sunday morning, October 9, 2022, following a lengthy illness.

Josephine was born November 16, 1943, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Edmond Walter and Elizabeth Tristana Wroblewski.

She was raised on the city’s north side and was a 1962 graduate of The Rayen School.

Following graduation, Josephine worked for and managed her father’s bakery, Belfair Bakery, which was located on Belmont Avenue. She worked side by side with her father, learning all of his baking skills, especially his cake decorating skills. Later in life, Josephine was known as the go to lady in Lake Milton for special cookies and beautifully decorated cakes, which she took much pride in doing for so many people for many special occasions.

On August 23, 1969, Josephine married Louis “Louie” Gabanyic, which began her life as a Lake Milton resident. They were blessed to have 45 years of marriage together until Louie passed away on November 15, 2014.

Louie always referred to Josephine as “the love of his life.” Together they enjoyed traveling and entertaining family, friends and neighbors at their home. One of the many parties Josephine and Louie hosted throughout the years was a Christmas Day brunch. There was always plenty of good food and spirits and everyone looked forward to their holiday gatherings.

Josephine worked at National City Bank, Westview office in Austintown starting in 1979 and retiring after 20 years in 1999. She decorated the bank for every holiday and made many friends with her customers throughout the years, as she was always there to help and advise them for all of their needs.

Jo was a kind and caring person who cared for many people throughout her lifetime. She would do special things for others without calling any attention to herself. In some instances, the people she provided for never knew it was Jo that helped them in their time of need.

Her love of her yard was her crown jewel, as she truly enjoyed making her yard and her home as beautiful as possible. As you passed by her home, Jo could be seen zooming around on her lawn tractor or her golf cart, attending to her fish pond and many flower gardens.

Mrs. Gabanyic was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, St. Catherine Church and was a very active member especially in the church kitchen and weekly bingo night.

She was also a member of the parish women’s guild, the American Legion Lake Post 737 Ladies Auxiliary, the Lake Milton Association, Lake Milton Women’s League, and the American Legion Bocce League.

She did her best not to squander one bit of the marvelous life God had given her!

She is survived by her brother, Richard (Nancy) Wroblewski; sister-in-law, Phyllis Wroblewski; two nephews, Edmond Wroblewski and Anthony (Amy) Wroblewski; a great-nephew Liam; a great-niece, Anya; many extended family members and many close friends including, Kim, Randy, Gloria, Donna nd Mary Lou, who Jo always held close to her heart.

Besides her husband, a brother, Edmond Wroblewski, preceded Josephine in death.

Jo’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to the nurses and staff of Briarfield at Ashley Circle, especially Dana, Wanda, Asia, Stephanie and Jennifer, for their kindness shown and the loving and comforting care they provided to Josephine in her final days. Also, a grateful thank you to Stephanie and the doctors and staff at CDC Dialysis Center that worked very closely with Jo the last five years as a peritoneal dialysis patient. Not only did they help guide her but they also cared so much about her overall well-being.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, St. Catherine Church, 1254 Grandview Road, Lake Milton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Private interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, Josephine’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, St. Catherine Church, 1254 Grandview Road, Lake Milton, in Josephine’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

