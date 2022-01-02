YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Colangelo, 98, passed away peacefully, Sunday, December 26, 2021, at the Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Youngstown.

Josephine was born March 23, 1923, in Youngstown, a son of the late Rocco and Carmel Anzevino Colangelo and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of The Rayen School and worked at Penn Ohio Towel Supply Company for 45 years.

Josephine was a member of the former St. Casimir Church and was currently a member of St. Christine Church.

She enjoyed being with her family and always thought of others first.

Josephine leaves to cherish her memory, five nieces, Elaine (Joe) Gutierrez, Diane (Nelson) Dunlap, Renee (Vince) Fond, Janice Sullinger and Jacquelyn Yahn; many great-nieces, great-nephews and many great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Four brothers, Emmanuel, Frank, Tony and Ralph Colangelo; two sisters, Rita Colangelo, Grace Yahn and three nieces, Cheryl Long, Joyce Toth and Loretta Raseta, preceded Josephine in death.

Private services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

