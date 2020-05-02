Josephine Ann “Joann” Vendetti Bunosky, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Ann Vendetti Bunosky, 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, April 29, 2020, passing from this life at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Josephine, affectionately known as “Joann” to her friends and “Nunny,” “GamGam,” “Grandma-Jo,” and “NaNa” by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was born in Youngstown on January 28, 1942. She was a daughter of the late Walter and Josephine Vendetti, was raised by her mother and stepfather, George Dudash and was a lifelong area resident.

After graduating with the first class of Cardinal Mooney High School, Joann had a career at General Electric, working locally in multiple positions for over 40 years and retiring in 2006.

Joann enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, listening to music, dancing, watching movies and dining out, especially with her good friend, Annie Timer.

She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown.

Joann leaves to mourn her loss and cherish her memory her three sons, David Sharpe, Stephen (Patricia) Sharpe and John (Renee) Zuzan; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Sarah and Stephen Sharpe, Jessie-Lee Seymour, Monica (Eric) Tebo, Dean and Anthony Moffo, Gabbie, Jonah and Justin Zuzan and Abbie (David) Mozzy-Bosak; her husband and partner of more than 27 years, James Bunosky, whom she married July 6, 2006; her brother, Richard (Corky) Vendetti of Poland; her sister, Georgia (Ed) Greenawalt of Springfield; eight great-grandchildren, including Joseph Sharpe, who she raised as her son.

Because of the virus pandemic, private funeral services were held Saturday, May 2, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown. Private committal services followed at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, Joann's family requests that mourners make a donation to the charitable organization of the donor's choice.