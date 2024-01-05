CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine A. Olbrych, 89, passed away peacefully, Tuesday afternoon, January 2, 2024, at Humility House.

Josephine who was affectionately known as “JoAnn” was born November 18, 1934, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Andrew and Sophia Lutz Andreyko and was a lifelong area resident.

Josephine worked at Isaly’s after graduating from South High School, class of 1953. She then went to work at General Electric from 1955 to 1986. She started at the Youngstown Lamp Plant location and then moved to the Austintown Coil Plant before she retired.

She was a member of St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church. She volunteered at St. Anne School, helping with the pyrohy and kolachi projects. She also co-chaired the annual parish festival and the St. Anne Altar Boy annual craft show.

JoAnn loved making kolachi with her husband and selling them at local craft shows for many years. She also enjoyed spending her winters in Bullhead City, Arizona, playing bingo and visiting the casino in Laughlin, Nevada.

Josephine leaves to forever cherish her memory, her daughter, Lorraine Bayer Lesick of Austintown; two grandchildren, Jim (Candra) Bayer of North Jackson and Jessica (Josh) Crissman of Brunswick; six great-grandchildren, Lorelei, Josie, Rebecca and Benjamin Bayer and Aiden and Adelyn Crissman; a sister-in-law, Wanda Tomko and many extended family members.

Her husband of 60 years, Edward L. Olbrych, whom she married July 14, 1956, passed away December 11, 2016.

Her son, Anthony Olbrych passed away August 27, 2023.

Five brothers, George, John, Charles, Andrew and Michael Andreyko and eight sisters, Ann Proverbs, Mary Kishton, Helen Cavanaugh, Kay Lafreniere, Margaret Agoney, Sue Surack, Rosemary Andreyko and Sophie Andreyko, also preceded Josephine in death.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Family and friends may gather again on Monday, January 8, 2024, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m at the funeral home where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown where Josephine will be laid to rest beside her husband.

Josephine’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to the nurses and staff of Humility House and Ohio Living Hospice for their compassionate care and support given to her and her family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 7 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.