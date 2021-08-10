Joseph W. Sayers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph W. Sayers, 55, of the city’s west side, passed away Thursday evening, August 5, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a lengthy illness.

Joseph was born August 21, 1965, in Denver, a son of the late Mildred Sayers and Joseph Sprague, Sr. He came to Ohio as a child, was raised in Hubbard and moved to the Youngstown area with his family in 1979.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School and worked many jobs throughout his lifetime. Most recently, Joe was employed with Dinesol Plastics, from where he retired.

Mr. Sayers was of the Catholic faith.

Joe loved watching sports, especially his favorite team, the Chicago Bears and he enjoyed California, where he lived for a short time. Joe also enjoyed fishing, golfing, action movies and Stephen King novels. Most of all, Joe liked life’s simple things which included enjoying a cold beer and the company of his family and friends.

Joe leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 16 years, Melissa Coudriet Sayers, whom he married August 20, 2004; two daughters, Cara Mayhew of Youngstown and Krysta Sayers at home; a brother, Rick (Kim) Camelli of Newton Falls; a sister, Sandra Sayers of Cornersburg; a niece, Chelsea Stafford Alwahkyan of Poland and a nephew, Aaron Stafford of Poland.

Joe will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him but his family is grateful that he is now reunited with his beloved mother in Heaven.

Per Joe’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

