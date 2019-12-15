Joseph Vitullo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Vitullo, 84, passed away early Saturday morning, December 14, 2019, at Hospice House following a brief illness.

Joseph was born June 23, 1935, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Edith Spencer Vitullo and lived his life in this area.

Joe was a 1954 graduate of Chaney High School and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

Mr. Vitullo worked at the GM Lordstown Plant for 30 years, retiring in 1996.

He coached baseball in the Mill Creek Junior Baseball League. He enjoyed bowling, playing the guitar, watching his favorite sports teams play and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

His wife, Jean Cicciu Vitullo, whom he married in 1962, passed away in August of 2001.

Joe leaves his son, Joseph (Renee) Vitullo of Austintown; his daughter, Gina (Chris) Kolibab of Louisville, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Tyler, Shane, Christopher and Nyah and two brothers, Nicholas Vitullo of Boardman and Joe’s twin, James Vitullo of Youngstown.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Committal services will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Joe will be laid to rest next to his wife.

