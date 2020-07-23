Joseph T. Herubin, Sr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph T. Herubin Sr., 84, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, July 22, 2020, at Austinwoods Nursing Center in Austintown.

Joseph was born November 28, 1935, in Youngstown, the son of the late Joseph and Anna Hlubik Herubin, and lived his life in this area.

Joe graduated with the class of 1954 from The Rayen School and served in the U.S. Army during the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Joe worked for Olberg Manufacturing and McKenzie Muffler before working for 35 years in maintenance for the Schwebel Baking Company, from where he retired at the age of 81.

He enjoyed watching all sports and was a longtime fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and of the Boston Red Sox.

Joe loved his family, and especially enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports.

Mr. Herubin was a member of St. Michael Church in Canfield.

He leaves his beloved wife of 53 years, Bella A. Leardi Herubin, whom he married March 28, 1967; two sons, Joseph T., Jr., (Karen) Herubin of Lake Villa, Ill. and Mark A. (Deborah) Herubin of Columbus; five grandchildren, Max, Nolan, Gabriella, Mason and Nicholas; a sister, Mary Ann Schuette of Canfield and a sister-in-law, Lois Herubin of Canfield.

A brother, Felix Herubin, is deceased.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at St. Michael Church, 300 N. Broad Street, Canfield, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

If attending, please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols.

To those who cannot attend services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Joe and his family in your prayers.

Committal services will follow the Mass and will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Due to virus pandemic concerns, the Herubin family wishes to announce they will not be having a mercy meal following the services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Joe’s family thanks Dr. Chris Economus and Dr. David Hoffman for the compassionate long-term care and kindness shown to Joe.

