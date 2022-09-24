BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph S. Kun, Jr., 65, passed away Thursday evening, September 22, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman surrounded by his family.

Joseph was born March 29, 1957, in Youngstown, a son of Joseph Kun, Sr., and Elsie Kuhn Kun and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1975 graduate of Ursuline High School and later graduated with a bachelor of science degree in education from Youngstown State University.

Joe worked for the Catholic Cemeteries of the Diocese of Youngstown for 42 years and retired as the Director of Catholic Cemeteries in 2016.

He was a member of the National Catholic Cemetery Conference and served as president of Catholic Cemeteries of Ohio. Mr. Kun also served on the Ohio Cemetery Dispute Resolution Commission, a position appointed by the governor. He served as the Midwest director of the National Catholic Cemetery Conference from 2012 – 2014 and earned the title of Certified Catholic Cemetery Executive.

Joe also enjoyed staying “in the know” of everything that was going on within the cemeteries on both a state and national level.

Mr. Kun was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman.

Joe had many interests and passions. He was an avid golfer and a member of the Holy Name Golf League. He was a devoted fan to all Cleveland sports teams and enjoyed traveling to many places including Santee, South Carolina, Gulf Shores, Alabama and Wildwood, New Jersey.

Joe’s greatest passion in life was his family and he loved watching his grandchildren Joseph “Chief” and Jonathan “Geesh” participate in a variety of activities.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 41 years, Lois Ann Sopko Kun, whom he married July 18, 1981; his two sons, Joseph M. (Megan) Kun and Jeffrey S. Kun, both of Boardman; two grandsons, Joseph and Jonathan Kun; his mother, Elsie Kun of North Lima; two sisters, Evelyn (Larry) Crawford of Howland and Mary (Bob) Yankle of North Lima; a brother, Paul Kun of Youngstown; a brother-in-law, Gary Sopko of Struthers and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Joe will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His father, Joseph Kun, Sr., and in-laws, Gerald and Mildred Sopko preceded Joe in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509 and again from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the funeral home, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m.

