YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph S. Ewanish, 87, passed away Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness.

Joseph was born September 1, 1935, in Warren, a son of the late Stanley and Ann Ewanish and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Joe joined the United States Navy shortly after graduation and proudly served for four years.

Joe worked for Republic Steel/LTV and retired after 25 years.

Mr. Ewanish was a longtime member of Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church and was very active in many church projects and activities and also served as president of the church for many years.

Joe was a member of the USW Local 1375, where he served as committeeman. He was also a member of the AUP Club and the FOE Aerie 3298 in Austintown.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 62 years, Betty Maletsky Ewanish, whom he married September 3, 1960, in Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church; his son, John Ewanish of Youngstown and his church family and friends.

A son, Joseph, and a sister, Mildred Ewanish, preceded Joe in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1025 North Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Joe’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Joe’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

