YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Robert “Bob” Orofino, 83, of the city’s west side, passed away Saturday morning, June 3, 2023, at Hospice House following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Joseph, who was affectionately known as Bob, was born May 11, 1940, in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph and Ella Massaro Orofino and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1958 graduate of Chaney High School and worked at General Motors Lordstown for 40 years retiring in 2006. Bob also worked part time as a real estate agent for several local Realtors.

Mr. Orofino was a member of the former Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.

In his younger days, Joseph played football for Chaney and enjoyed bowling at the former Gran Lanes where he met his future wife, Betti, and also bowled at Wedgewood Lanes. He was an avid coin collector and enjoyed coaching youth sports. Bob coached football for the Westside Patriots and coached boys baseball at Mill Creek Jr. Baseball League. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians, the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State University Buckeyes football team. Most of all, Bob enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

Joseph leaves to cherish his memory his five children, Kimberly S. Orofino of Youngstown, Jeffrey R. Orofino (Matthew Grant) of Scottsdale, Arizona, John D. (Lori Anne) Orofino of E. Bridgewater, Massachusetts, Kelly K. (Jeffrey) Jones of Youngstown and Kevin A. (Andrea) Orofino of Powell; five grandchildren, Isabella, Ava, Spencer, Ainsley and Holden; his beloved “grandpups” Kiffel, Jozie, Piper, Roman, Beckett, Hooper and Bennie and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Bob will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His wife of 57 years, Elizabeth C. “Betti” Kosmo Orofino, whom he married August 31, 1963, passed away July 11, 2020.

Three sisters, Annabelle Stashinko, Beatrice “Betty” Scahill and Rita Slaven also preceded Joseph in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, and again on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown at a later date where Joe will be laid to rest with his beloved wife, Betti.



A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.