Joseph R. Sabo, Jr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph R. “Joe” Sabo, Jr., 83, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, October 8, 2020, at his home.

Joe was born July 19, 1937, in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph, Sr. and Margaret Sabo and lived his life in the Mahoning Valley.

He was a 1955 graduate of Chaney High School and served in the United States Navy Reserves with the Seabees for more than 23 years, retiring as First Class Petty Officer in the Construction Battalion.

Joe worked professionally as a carpenter with the Carpenter’s Union in both Youngstown and Cleveland.

Mr. Sabo enjoyed fishing, woodworking and watching football and he was a member of the U.S. Navy Seabees of America, Island X-8.

He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Stephanie “Tootsie” Bevilacqua Sabo, whom he married March 1, 1980 and a son, Marco Cittadini of Columbus.

Private committal services with military honors were held at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

