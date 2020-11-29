Joseph R. Billec, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph R. Billec, 83, passed away peacefully Thanksgiving morning, November 26, 2020 at the Inn at Christine Valley in Youngstown.

Joseph was born January 19, 1937 in Campbell and was a son of the late John and Anna Herman Billec. He graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1956 and lived most of his life in this area.

After high school Mr. Billec served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959 and was a Military Policeman, stationed in White Sands, New Mexico.

He worked for Kroger’s Grocery stores in Youngstown for 16 years and then for General Motors at the Lordstown Plant for 22 years, retiring in 1993.

He was a member of United Auto Workers Local, No. 1112.

Joe was a huge Ohio State and Cleveland Browns football fan and he never missed watching a Buckeye game. He and his wife Martha also enjoyed playing cards with their relatives over the years and he always looked forward to spending time with his two grandchildren, Sarah and Joseph.

Joe was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.

He leaves his wife of 60 years, Martha Matuscak Billec, whom he married August 20, 1960; two sons, David Billec of Austintown and Mark (Patricia) Billec of Canfield; two grandchildren, Sarah Billec of Newport, Kentucky and Joseph Billec of Beavercreek; two brothers, Edward ( Rita) Billec of Campbell and Robert (Sandy) Billec of Campbell and two sisters, Irene Ratana of Poland and JoAnn Antal of Hubbard.

Besides his parents, his in-laws, Paul and Anna Matuscak; a brother, John M Billec and sisters, Anna Kacala, Mary Lacatas and Elizabeth Billec, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 12:30 – 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at The Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the funeral home.

If paying respects to the family at the visitation or services, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines.

To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Joe and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will follow the funeral home service, and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

