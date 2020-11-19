Joseph Paul Cordell, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Paul Cordell, 44, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 13, 2020, at his home.



Joseph was born September 14, 1976, in Youngstown and was a son of Robert L. Cordell and Pam Kobly Cordell. Joe was raised in Youngstown and moved to Western Pennsylvania in the 1980s.



He was a graduate of Mercer High School in Pennsylvania and served in the U.S. Army as an M.P.



Mr. Cordell worked in the construction industry for a time and most recently was a truck driver for T C Redi-Mix in New Castle.



Joe was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He was also a very talented artist. A longstanding Pittsburgh Steelers fan; he loved to watch Pittsburgh Steelers games. Joe especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.



He was affiliated with Bible Baptist Church in Mercer.



He will be lovingly remembered by his son, Jude Joseph Cordell of Burghill; his mother, Pam Kobly of Youngstown; four sisters, Janet Lynn Cordell-Bryan of Poland, Jennifer Lynn Donatello of Youngstown, Jamie Marie Mohn of Youngstown and Angeline Sheehan of Warren; a brother, Robert Cordell of Youngstown; his girlfriend, Dena Wright and several nieces and nephews.



His father, Robert, is deceased.



Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m., Saturday, November 21, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a private service for Joe’s immediate family will follow at 11:00 a.m.

A public graveside committal service will follow the funeral home service and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown and a public gathering to celebrate Joe’s life (to which all are invited) will take place at 12:30 p.m. at Gospel Baptist Church, 6235 Clingan Road, Poland.



When visiting with the family at the funeral home or at the church, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend in person, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please remember Joe and his family in your thoughts and prayers.



In lieu of flowers, due to Joe’s sudden passing, please make any memorial contributions to the funeral home to help his family with final expenses.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.