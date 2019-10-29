Joseph P. Iwaskey, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph P. “Joe” Iwaskey, 49, passed away unexpectedly early Sunday evening, October 27, 2019, at Sharon Regional Hospital in Sharon, Pennsylvania, after suffering an apparent heart attack. Joe was on duty with the Army Reserves in Farrell, Pennsylvania at the time of his passing.

Joseph was born January 6, 1970, in Youngstown and was a son of David and Kathy Tkaczuk Iwaskey. He was raised in Austintown and lived his life in this area.

He was a 1988 graduate of Fitch High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Joe served in the Army Reserves for the past 20 years and currently worked for Delphi-Packard Electric in Warren.

Joe was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 4th degree and was an avid runner who last ran in the Panerathon 10k race in Youngstown this past summer. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

Joe leaves his mother, Kathy Iwaskey, with whom he made his home; eight siblings, Edward Iwaskey of Austintown, Steve P. Iwaskey of Youngstown, Mary H. Iwaskey of Columbus, Bill A. Iwaskey of Butler, Pennsylvania, Robert C. Iwaskey of Austintown, Thomas J. Iwaskey of Austintown, Patty S. (Dennis) Walker of Columbus and Paul D. Iwaskey of Austintown and a niece and a nephew, Mariah Snowden and Jonathan Walker.

His father, David and grandparents, Steve and Maria Tkaczuk and Phillip and Helen Iwaskey, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 4, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, Austintown.

Committal services will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

