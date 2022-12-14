AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph N. Pizzola, 86, passed away Tuesday morning, December 13, 2022, at his home, with his family by his side, following a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Joseph was born November 16, 1936, in Youngstown, a son of the late James and Pauline LaCivita Pizzola and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1955 graduate of East High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960.

Joe owned and operated Joe’s Barbershop in Cornersburg for 50 years. Joe was a very caring and compassionate man and would often visit his customers in the nursing homes and hospitals for their haircut, which of course, was always complimentary.

Mr. Pizzola was a lifelong member of The Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Youngstown.

Joe leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 61 years, Barbara Suich Pizzola, whom he married September 30, 1961; his two daughters, Laura (Jeffrey) Less of Westerville and Elizabeth (Larry) DeSalvo of Nobleville, Indiana; his son, John (Francesca) Pizzola of Port St. Lucie, Florida; six grandchildren, Eli and Mackenzie Less, Hanna and Olivia DeSalvo and Lexi and Luke Noland; a brother, Phil (Anna Marie) Pizzola of Struthers and several nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Joe will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his parents, two brothers, James and John Pizzola and a sister, Laura DiDomenico, preceded Joe in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at The Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 343 Via Mt. Carmel Avenue, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.

Committal services will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown following the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, Joe’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research through their website parkinson.org in Joe’s memory.

Joe’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the VA Mobile Unit staff who were truly a blessing to Joe and his family throughout the years.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 15 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.