NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Merle Lewis, Sr., 42, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Joe was born on November 2, 1979, in Youngstown, a son of Ronald and Juanita (Cavalcanti) Lewis. A lifetime area resident, he worked as an auto mechanic and in construction.

He could build houses, loved fixing cars and would do anything for a friend in need. He enjoyed fishing, four-wheeling, traveling and outdoor activities with his family. Always great in sports, he was a pitcher for Girard Little League and collected baseball cards. He used his talents in drawing in his work as a tattoo artist. Most of all, he loved his family and friends, and everyone loved him. He was a proud father and grandfather, he always talked about his kids and grandchildren and how much he loved them. He never missed a birthday and everyone wanted to be with him.

Joe leaves to cherish his precious memory his daughters, Alexus (Charles Habib) Lewis, Angelina Elmore, Tangiera Lewis, Xialianna Aubel and Summer Davis; his sons, Joel Aubel, Evan Smiley, Seth Medley and Ethan Davis; five grandchildren, Serenity, Iris, Niklaus, Elias and Faelynn; sisters, Theresa Chapman and Alisha (Brian) Schenk; four nieces; one nephew; many friends and cousins and his two dogs, Sugar and Coal.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Joseph, Jr. and brother-in-law, David Chapman.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 South State Street, Girard.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 8:00 p.m at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, friends may make donations to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

The family has entrusted Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.kinnickfuneralhome.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.