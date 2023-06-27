YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph John Perehinez, 65, passed away peacefully, Thursday evening, June 15, 2023, at his home following a one year illness.

Joseph was born May 29, 1958, in Youngstown, a son of the late Josef and Rose Korol Perehinez and was a lifelong area resident.

Joe was a 1977 graduate of Chaney High School and attended Choffin Career Center.

Joe then worked as a meatcutter at several Giant Eagle locations throughout the area.

He enjoyed being outdoors, riding snowmobiles, boating and spending time with his family.

Joe leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 42 years, Mary Pat Tyhosky Perehinez, whom he married September 6, 1980, in St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church; his sisters, Mary Ann Belasco of Youngstown and Rose Senvisky of Austintown; several nieces and nephews and extended family members and his beloved dog, Ady.

A sister, Olga Fry, preceded Joe in death.

Private graveside services were held on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Belmont Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.



