LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “Jim” D’Errico, 40, passed away early Saturday, February 4, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

Joseph, who was often known as “Jim”, “Jimmy” or “Jimbo” by family and friends, was a lifelong Youngstown resident and a 2000 graduate of Liberty High School.

He was a sports enthusiast, with a strong passion for the Cleveland Browns, Indians, Cavaliers and North Carolina Tar Heels. Jim was an athlete in his younger days, playing football and baseball in the Steubenville area before moving to Youngstown.

He later graduated with a culinary arts degree and was a chef for several years before joining the United States Postal Service in 2017.

Jim loved spending time in nature, chasing butterflies and hanging with his friends, who he constantly ridiculed (rightfully so). Maybe his biggest passion was being a smart … um… smart aleck (he would’ve used a different word). Jim possessed a sense of humor that was both inappropriate and absolutely hilarious. He didn’t have any regrets but if he did, it would probably be that he wasn’t able to get one last wise crack in before he moved on from his battle with Neuroendocrine cancer.

More than anything, Jim loved his three children to his last breath. Antonio, Aidan and Samantha meant more to him than life itself. He was beyond proud of the people they are becoming and they inspired him to fight for years longer than doctors gave him a chance. Maybe it was Jim’s fighting spirit, or his stubbornness (probably both) but the incredible strength he showed exemplified the love he had for his family. He continued to defy death in his final days to have one last moment with his family and he got it.

Aside from his three children, Jim also leaves behind a loving family: his mother, Peggie Devore; father, Anthony D’Errico; stepfather, Albert Devore; three brothers, Danny (Shannon) D’Errico, Anthony D’Errico and Scott (Naudia) Chesney; sisters, Anne Chesney and Katie (Josh) Stern; stepbrother, Albert Devore and stepsister, Brandy Devore. He also departs four uncles, four aunts and 15 nieces and nephews.

Jim also leaves behind a unique, wild, vulgar, eccentric, disturbed and fiercely loyal group of friends. He loved them and treated them like family and they returned the favor.

Jimmy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, Johnny D’Errico; grandmothers, Frances Patrick and Christina D’Errico; grandfather, Giuseppe D’Errico and cousins, Luke and Johnny D’Errico.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard.

Family and friends may also gather again on Wednesday, February 15, from Noon – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, where funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery at a later date.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 12 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.