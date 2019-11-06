Joseph F. Reda, Jr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph F. Reda, Jr., 78, longtime educator with the Youngstown City Schools, passed away Tuesday morning, November 5, 2019, at Omni Manor Care Center following a courageous struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Joseph was born December 5, 1940, in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph Reda, Sr. and Adeline “Lena” Nudo Reda and was a lifelong Mahoning Valley resident.

He was a 1958 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and earned three degrees from Youngstown University; a Bachelors Degree in Business and a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Education.

As an educator and administrator in the Youngstown City School System, Joe began his career as a teacher in 1964 and retired in 1995 as the principal of West Elementary School. After his retirement, he continued to work for the city schools until 2014 as a utility administrator and a substitute principal.

Mr. Reda was a founding member of St. Joseph Parish in Austintown, where he served as a lector and a parish council member, and where he was an active leader of the Christ Renews His Parish Program. Joe was also active in the church’s Mens’ Club and was a recipient of the Pope Pius XII Award for his many years teaching religious education at the church.

Following in his father’s footsteps, he was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus and was currently a 3rd degree Knight with St. Joseph Council No. 13977.

In his younger days, he enjoyed playing racquetball and bowling. Joe was a lifelong avid fan of Cleveland pro sports and the Cleveland Indians were especially close to his heart.

Joe will always be remembered as a loving, gentle man with a wonderful sense of humor.

He leaves to cherish those memories his beloved wife of 55 years, Marilyn J. DeBrosky Reda, whom he married April 4, 1964; three children, Lisa (Richard) Mattiussi of Austintown, Nancy Reda of Austintown and Steve (Breanne) Reda of Austintown; three grandchildren, Dominic, Monica and Nicholas Mattiussi; a sister, Lois DiFrancesco of Warren; a first cousin, Ellen Bosco of Austintown; several nieces and nephews and his furry feline companion, Jerry.

A son, Timothy Joseph Reda died as an infant August 5, 1968.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, November 9 at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, Austintown.

Committal services will follow the Mass and will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Joe’s family sincerely thanks the entire staff of Omni Manor Memory Care Unit for the kindness shown and excellent care given to Mr. Reda and his family during his illness.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 7 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.