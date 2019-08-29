Joseph E. Kravec, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph E. Kravec, 81, passed away early Wednesday afternoon, August 28, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following a brief illness.

Joseph was born October 18, 1937, in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph F. and Margaret Hruska Kravec and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1955 graduate of Chaney High School and proudly served in the United States Navy.

Joe later worked for General Motors at the Lordstown Plant for 30 years, retiring in 2000.

He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

Mr. Kravec enjoyed circle track racing with his son at Sharon Speedway. Joe also enjoyed visiting casinos and “playing the ponies,” and he especially enjoyed going to the Canfield Fair every year. He loved all sports and was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 60 years, Julie E. Barricella Kravec, whom he married May 2, 1959; his daughter, Lisa (Richard) Ferguson of Canfield; his son, Jeffrey (Lisa) Kravec of Austintown; four grandchildren, Mackenzie Kravec, Sloan Ferguson and Rachael and Michael Liposchak; two brothers, William (Sandy) Kravec of Newbern, North Carolina and Lawrence Kravec of East Palestine and a sister, Virginia Sontag of Dallas, Texas.

Family and friends may call Friday, August 30, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m., Saturday, August 31, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, in Austintown.

Committal services with military honors will follow the church service and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

