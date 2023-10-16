BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph E. Holtzman, 76, passed away peacefully, Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Hospice House following a lengthy illness.

Joseph was born March 12, 1947, in Youngstown, a son of Margaret Sands Conover and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1965 graduate of Boardman High School and proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Joe owned and operated his own business, D.A. Holt for over 25 years.

Mr. Holtzman was a member of St. Michael Church in Canfield.

He had a passion for NASCAR and enjoyed building and owning race cars. Most of all, Joe enjoyed spending time with his family.

Joseph leaves to forever cherish his memory his wife of 52 years, Dorothy Turek Holtzman, whom he married October 15, 1971; his two daughters, Amy Holtzman (Randy Blake) of Atwater and Jodi (Jim) Cummings of Salem; two grandchildren, Celeste Blake and Lucas Cummings and a brother, James Holtzman of Catawba Island.

Joe will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A brother, Scott Edmiston preceded Joe in death.

Per Joe’s request there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.



