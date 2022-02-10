YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph B. Smesko, 92, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Joseph was born March 17, 1929 in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Julia Jaeger Smesko and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of East High School and proudly served in both the United States Army and Navy.

Joe worked at Republic Steel as an engineer, brake man and conductor for 37 years retiring in 1984.

Mr. Smesko enjoyed going to Cleveland Indians games and also enjoyed fishing and visiting Mountaineer Resort to “play the ponies”.

He leaves to cherish his memory, three children, Joseph B. Smesko Jr., of Sun Valley, Nevada, Gary J. Smesko of Youngstown and Sandra Smesko of Austintown; one brother, Albert Smesko of Akron and several nieces including Darlene Pallay Mollica, several nephews and extended family members. Joe also leaves his favorite “grand cats” Tarzan and Madison and “grand dogs” Sampson and Sydney.

He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His wife of nearly 70 years, Irene Pavlichko Smesko, whom he married September 1, 1951, passed away July 20, 2021.

Three sisters, Ruthie Lasko, Helen Drewek and Annie Vaio and two brothers, Andrew and John Smesko also preceded Joe in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown where funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Joe will be laid to rest next to his wife.

Arrangements were handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

