AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Stanavich, 93, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with his family by his side.

Joseph was born December 28, 1928, in Sagamore, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph Stanavich and Veronica Oslick Stanavich, and came to the Youngstown area in 1955 after his marriage.

He worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Brier Hill Works and later worked as a security guard at Wean United and RMI Titanium retiring in 1998.

Mr. Stanavich was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown.

Joe proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1946 to 1948. He was a member of the Catholic War Veterans John J. Buckley Post 1292 in Youngstown.

He enjoyed playing baseball and in his younger days was a member of the Air Force Baseball League. Joe also enjoyed playing golf, bowling and working as a baseball umpire for many leagues throughout the area. Most of all, he enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, three children, Carolyn (Rick) Betts of Austintown, Joseph J. (Ann) Stanavich of Boardman and Charles A. Stanavich of Austintown; eight grandchildren, Heather (Tom) Sewell, Emily (Rob) Colianni, Holly (Tyler) Bixel, Amanda Stanavich, Caitlin (Ed) Patrick, Stephanie Stanavich, Christie Stanavich and Eric Tharp (Kylie Lancashire); six great-grandchildren, Taylor, Adriana, Carter, Kelly, Mia, and Tommy and many nieces and nephews and many extended family members.

Joe will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His wife of 57 years, Pauline C. Muff Stanavich, whom he married May 21, 1955, passed away April 6, 2013.

Three brothers, Harry, Francis and Daniel Stanavich and a sister, Mary Ann Shish, also preceded Joe in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4490 Norquest Boulevard, Austintown.

Entombment with military honors will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, where Joseph will be laid to rest next to his wife.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 12, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.